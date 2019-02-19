WARREN,
Colleen Patricia:
Dearly loved daughter of Joyce. Loved sister of Lynne (deceased), Kevin, and Geoff. Loved aunty of Lisa, Michael, Aaron; Debbie, Stephen; Phillip, Nicola, and Samantha. After a long hard battle against multiple cancers Colleen showed incredible courage right till the very end.
Now with Mum and Lynne
A celebration of Colleen's life will be held in The Village Chapel, 4 - 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2019