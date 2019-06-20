Colleen O'DONOVAN

Death Notice

O'DONOVAN,
Colleen (nee McCarthy):
On 19th June 2019, at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael Casey and Ted O'Donovan, and loving Mum of Maureen and Peter Tong, Catherine and Glenn Humphrey, Trish Enright, Bernadette Casey and Peter Thompson, Lily O'Donovan, Tim and Almu O'Donovan (Edinburgh). Beloved Nana of Matt, Holly, Rebecca, Michael, Fran, Joe, Maddy, Michaela, Holly, Johann, Alba and Tessa, Great-Grandmother of Ollie, Luca and Felix. No flowers please.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Miramar Avenue, Miramar, on Friday 21st June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from June 20 to June 21, 2019
