HOGAN, Colleen Berenice:
Born 29 August 1936. Passed away peacefully on 19 April 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Morris. Much loved mother of Shivaun, Jacquie, David and Michelle. A very much loved gran and great-gran. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the funeral service. Messages for the Hogan family may be left in Colleen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at The Church of Sts Peter and Paul, Dr Taylor Tce, Johnsonville at 2.30pm on Wednesday 24 April 2019 and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019