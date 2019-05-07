HEGAN,
Colleen Margaret Katherine:
Colleen passed away suddenly on Sunday 5th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Cushla & Bruce, David (deceased), Michaela & Barry, Fenella & Darryl. Devoted Nana of Kieran & Megan, Danielle & Adam, Allannah & David. Thank you to the caring staff at Hutt Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, P.O. Box 601, Wellington, would be appreciated, or left at the service. All communications to the Hegan family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service will be held for Colleen in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from May 7 to May 8, 2019