CUNEEN,
Colleen Beatrice Jean:
Peacefully passed away at home, aged 90, on 1st May 2019, surrounded by family. Loved wife of Eddy (dec). Loved mother of Trevor (dec), Debra, Anthony, Warren, Gary, Robin and Barry. Loved Granny to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mother-in-law and friend to Maggie, Carolyn, Tippavan and Estrellita.
We love you always.
A service for Colleen will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Our thanks to Gain Health and Te Omanga for all of their care and support.
