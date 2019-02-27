SAUNDERS, Colin:
|
(Carlton Garage, Wanganui 1964 – 1996). On 24 February 2019, peacefully at Broadview Rest Home surrounded by his family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Devoted and caring father & father-in-law of Heather, Annette & Donald, and Craig & Carina. Amazing Grandad of Krysta, Richard; Liam, and Brianna. Loved and respected by his brother, sisters and their families. Our grateful thanks to the amazing Staff of Broadview for their care and support of Colin & Pat. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Colin's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday
2 March 2019 at 1.00pm, to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019