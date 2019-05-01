MANN, Colin:
Colin passed away peacefully in Nelson on 23 March 2019. Loved husband of MaryAnn and the late Evelyn. Treasured and respected father and father-in-law of Graeme & Christine (Masterton), Laurence & Sharron (Plimmerton), and son James, Michael & Tenaya (Wgtn), Rachael & Paul Kindness (Brisbane), Cindy Mann (Motueka), beloved Ga of Hailee & Zeb Livingstone and Ardun Mann, Tom, Ben, Mikey, Josh, Jefferson Mann, Ashleigh and Luke Kindness, and Great-Ga of Zeb Livingstone. A graveside farewell and interment will be held at Karori Cemetery, on Friday 3rd May 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to Laurie Mann, PO Box 57270, Mana, Porirua.
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home, Nelson
03 5441129
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019