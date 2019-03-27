Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin MANN. View Sign

MANN, Colin William:

RNZAF 710345-LAC (Leading Air Crew)

Sunrise 3.12.1930 -

Sunset 23.3.2019

In his 89th year. Died peacefully in the arms of his second wife MaryAnn Mann (MAM) previously Mary A Stratford (N.Dip), nee Mary Vallance, loved husband of the late Evelyn Rachel Mann (Wgtn). Loved son of the late Enid (nee Stott) and William Mann, and eldest brother of the late Trevor. Treasured and respected father and father-in-law of Graeme and Christine (Masterton), Laurence and Sharon (Plimmerton), Michael and Tenaya (Wgtn), Rachel and Paul Kindness (Brisbane), twin sister Cindy Mann (Motueka), beloved Ga of Hailee and Zeb Livingstone and Ardun Mann; Tom and Ben (son's of Laurence), Mikey and Josh (son's of Kylie), and Jefferson Mann (son of Tenaya), Ashleigh and Luke Kindness, and Great-Ga of Zeb Livingstone. Valued stepfather of Paul (Pithara, W.A.), Trudy (Bribie Is, Aust.), and Karyn Stratford (Nelson), respected step-grandfather of Sadej, Zeb, Zeke and Zoki Lehpamer (Bribie Is, Aust.), and Jacob Mills (Nelson). Please wear bright clothes to reflect Colin's colourful life. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, both in Nelson and Karori. Messages to MaryAnn Mann 3 Doran St, Richmond, Nelson 7020.

''Ladies Wear Mann's Shoes"

Anisy's Tasman Funeral Home, Nelson

03 5441129



Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers