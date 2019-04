HERBERT, Clive:Passed away peacefully on 27 April 2019 with his family by his side after a short, courageous battle with cancer, aged 85 years. Dearly loved and respected husband of the late Shirley, much loved father of Deborah and Ricki, worshipped father-in-law of Paul and Raewyn, and adored grandfather of Ben, Samantha, Jacob, Kale, Sacha, and their respective partners. The proudest great-grandfather of Noah and Elsie. Respected and loved by all who knew him, a true inspirational and caring man whose passing on will leave a huge hole in all our lives. A Service will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland, on Friday 3rd May at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society, Auckland.