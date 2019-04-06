HUGHES, Clare Anne:
Passed away peacefully in Elderslea Rest Home on Friday, April 5, 2019, aged 74. Long time friend of Tony, mum of Eddy, Steven and Angela, loved grandmother to her grandchildren, and loved sister to all her siblings. A service for Clare will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Dr, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hughes family may be posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 or placed on Clare's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019