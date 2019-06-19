MACDONALD,
Claire (nee Meyer):
Claire died at the family mountain home in La Batie, Grenoble, France, on 2 June 2019, aged 68 years young. Loved wife and friend to Spencer for 9 years. Loved 'Claire' to Gordon (Canada), Gaelen and "Nonnie" to wee Abel (Wellington). The funeral took place on 7 June in Grenoble, Claire being interred with her Mother. Huge thanks for all the messages of support from New Zealand and around the world, they have been most comforting.
Au Revoir Claire
Messages to 4B Mt Herbert Road, Waipukurau 4200.
