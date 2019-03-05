O'CONNELL,
Christopher Michael:
14.8.1962 - 2.3.2019
Died peacefully at Wellington Hospital after a rapid decline. Beloved partner of Liz Chalmers, cherished father of Fergal and Nevan, and dear friend of ex-partner Marie Bradley. Beloved brother and in-law of; Sue and Tony Ferris, Trish and Chris Redwood, Sandy and Julia O'Connell, Andrew O'Connell, Johanna O'Connell and Ken Bhandal. Loved uncle of multiple nieces and nephews. Friend and colleague of many.
An inspirational man with a big heart and a clever mind.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass for Chris will be held in the Church of St Joseph, 152 Brougham St, Mount Victoria, on Wednesday, 6 March 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter followed by a private cremation. The Rosary will be prayed in the same church on Tuesday, 5 March 2019, commencing at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2019