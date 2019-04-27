Christopher HEPPENSTALL

  • "To Ruth and family Sorry to read the news and please accept..."
    - Sherril Lawrence
  • "To Ruth and family, my thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Pauline Harrison
HEPPENSTALL,
Christopher David George:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, 23 April 2019, aged 66 years. Loved father of Katie, Joshua (deceased), Nicholas, and Tammy. Father-in-law of Sue. Adored Granddad of Freda-Jean, and beloved brother of Biddy (Elizabeth Loudon) and Sally. Loved former husband of Ruth. A celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Otorohanga Club Southern Lounge, 107 Maniapoto St, Otorohanga, on Tuesday, 30 April, at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. All communications to Chris' family, C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019
