TODD,
Christine Margaret (Chris):
On May 5th 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness. Much loved daughter of the late Bob and Irene; dearly loved sister of Ann-Marie, and the late Susan (Suzy). In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice PO Box 7442 Wellington South would be appreciated. Messages to "the Todd family" may be placed in Chris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723 Paraparaumu. A service for Chris will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, Parata Street, Waikanae on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 6 to May 7, 2019