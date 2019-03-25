OLLIVER, Christine Mavis:
Of Ngawi, formerly Pahiatua, on Friday 22 March 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family and friends after a heroic battle with cancer. Loved soulmate of Stephen, and dearly loved Mum of Donna, and Megan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Don MacKenzie, Lynette Hill (deceased), Maylene and Bob Kennett, and Judy and Peter Mahoney. A loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses at Kahukura, Wairarapa. A service for Christine will be held at the Pahiatua Town Hall on Tuesday 26 March 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019