MUDGWAY, Christine Ann:
Passed away on Monday 3 June 2019. Loving wife of her proud husband Phill. Devoted mother of Jason, Lisa & Aaron, Jemina & Neil, Halden & Lauren, Tynelle & Nick. Beloved Nanny of Tyrone, Chad & Skyla; Elara & Hazel. Dearly loved daughter of Val & Jack (dec). Much loved sister of Maree and Stephen. A huge thank you to the nurses and doctors at Te Omanga Hospice for making Christine's final days peaceful, also thank you to Wellington Hospital Oncology staff. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Christine's family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Monday 10 June, at 1.00pm.
'Let us take your strength to live without you.'
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019