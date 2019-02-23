Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at home on 17 February 2019, aged 55 years. Wife of the late Ferruccio Ietri (Fred), daughter of David and Dorothy Belz of Tawa, loving sister and sister-in-law to Anthony and Joan, Andrew and Carolanne, Margaret, aunt to Leonardo. A Funeral Service for Christine will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, corner of Lyndhurst and Main Roads, Tawa, on Thursday, 28 February 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

In the arms of Jesus

with her beloved Fred.







