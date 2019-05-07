BELL, Christine:
Of Raumati South. On 2nd May 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 66 years. Dearly loved mother of Kirsten and Benjamin; Nana of Zac, Henry and John; daughter of the late Thelma & Jack McKay; and sister of Barbara, Sandra, and John. All of Christine's friends are welcome to join her family at a service to be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9 – 11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, Tomorrow (Wednesday, 8th May).
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ-NZIFH
04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019