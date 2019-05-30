MIRATANA, Christina
Te Aroha (nee Tapine):
Of Otaki. Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau on Wednesday 29th May 2019. Kindred soulmate of the late Semi Nua. Wife of the late John Te Umu Michael Miratana. Loving mother of Dale (dec) & Mere, Faye & Eddie, Tracey & Neil, Morgan & Michele. Loving nan of all her mokopuna and cherished kuikui of all her mokomoko. Mum is lying in state at home 280 Rangiuru Road, Otaki, until her service which will be held at Harvey Chapel, 14 Rangatira Street, Otaki, on Saturday 1st June at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Otaki Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 30 to May 31, 2019