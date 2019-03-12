DAWSON, Chris (Dark):
On 9 March 2019, unexpectedly due to a cardiac event, aged 39 years. Beloved husband of Belinda. Adored father of Charla, Amelia and Ben. Chris will be at home in Pinehaven and friends are warmly invited to come and spend time with him. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday 15 March 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be posted to "The Dawson Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019