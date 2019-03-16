BARTON, Chris Paul:
62 years young. Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved son of Kevin, Christine and Gloria Barton. Much loved brother of Karen and Wayne and brother-in-law of Kern and Tui. Dearly loved uncle of Renee, Kylie, Arna, Jared, Kasha, Whitney and Kaleb.
So positive to the end.
Will be missed.
Our heartfelt thanks to the Te Omanga Hospice team and staff at Riverleigh for their loving care. A farewell service for Chris will be held in the Wainuiomata Rugby Clubrooms, 2 Moohan St, Wainuiomata, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the "Barton family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019