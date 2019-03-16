Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



62 years young. Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved son of Kevin, Christine and Gloria Barton. Much loved brother of Karen and Wayne and brother-in-law of Kern and Tui. Dearly loved uncle of Renee, Kylie, Arna, Jared, Kasha, Whitney and Kaleb.

So positive to the end.

Will be missed.

Our heartfelt thanks to the Te Omanga Hospice team and staff at Riverleigh for their loving care. A farewell service for Chris will be held in the Wainuiomata Rugby Clubrooms, 2 Moohan St, Wainuiomata, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the "Barton family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.







BARTON, Chris Paul:62 years young. Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved son of Kevin, Christine and Gloria Barton. Much loved brother of Karen and Wayne and brother-in-law of Kern and Tui. Dearly loved uncle of Renee, Kylie, Arna, Jared, Kasha, Whitney and Kaleb.So positive to the end.Will be missed.Our heartfelt thanks to the Te Omanga Hospice team and staff at Riverleigh for their loving care. A farewell service for Chris will be held in the Wainuiomata Rugby Clubrooms, 2 Moohan St, Wainuiomata, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the "Barton family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers