ADAMS, Chauncey
Raymond William (Snow):
Loved husband of Jean, and much loved father of Carolyn, Bruce and Sue, Beverly, Alison, Linley and Graeme. Died at Albany, Auckland, on 18 March 2019 aged just 3 weeks short of his 101st birthday. Snow will be sadly missed by all his family including his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Proud returned member of the 25th Wellington Battalion 3rd Echelon WWII. A long life well lived with courage love and walking. A private funeral will be held.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019