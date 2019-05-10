CLARK-WARE,
Charlotte Rose Mary Eliza:
(17 years) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 8th May 2019. Beloved daughter, granddaughter and beautiful friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Monday 13th May 2019, at 1.00pm, at VJ Williams Funeral Home, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti. Please join us to remember the good times, and cherish the memories of our beautiful girl. All communications to Clark-Ware Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 10, 2019