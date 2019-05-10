Charlotte CLARK-WARE

Guest Book
  • "Hi Rose and family so sorry to hear of charlottes passing...."
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Death Notice

CLARK-WARE,
Charlotte Rose Mary Eliza:
(17 years) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 8th May 2019. Beloved daughter, granddaughter and beautiful friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Monday 13th May 2019, at 1.00pm, at VJ Williams Funeral Home, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti. Please join us to remember the good times, and cherish the memories of our beautiful girl. All communications to Clark-Ware Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.