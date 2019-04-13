Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie VINCENT. View Sign

VINCENT,

Charlie Robert Tawhai:

In loving memory of our loved, adored and treasured dad, papa and friend who passed April 14, 2016.

If we could visit heaven, even for a day,

Maybe for a moment the pain would go away,

We would put our arms around you and whisper words so true,

That living life without you is the hardest thing to do.

No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do,

No morning dawns or evening falls when we don't think of you.

We love and miss you so much, forever in our hearts.

- Miranda, Te Rima, Bob (Jayden), Tylah, Carla, Jess, Daisy and Ayva xo



