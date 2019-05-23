Charles KEMPSTER

KEMPSTER,
Charles John Edgar:
Died peacefully at Huntleigh Rest Home on 20 May 2019. Beloved husband of Mary; much loved father of Hugh, Clare and Ann; grandfather of Amy, Hannah, Tara and Lauren; great-grandfather of Charlotte, Henry, Rueben and Samuel; brother of Jill. The funeral will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, corner of Northland and Randwick Roads, Northland, on Friday 24 May 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2019
