CUDBY,
Cedric Bernard: MNZM
Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Sunday 9 June 2019, aged 91. Devoted husband and best friend of his late wife Jessie. Beloved father of Kevin & Diana, Carol, Paul, Jane and John, and Linda and Gordon. Guiding light to his grandchildren Charlotte and Simon, Victoria and Geoff, Blaire, Cheyne and Campbell, Jennifer, Thomas, Georgia, Nicho, Declan and Oliver. Proud great-grandfather of Emily, Ryan and Ayla. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. Cedric's life will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 59 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, at 11.00am, on Monday 17 June 2019.
Published in Dominion Post from June 12 to June 15, 2019