GYDE, Cecile Colinne:
Passed away 1 April 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie and Rod, Katrina and Richard, Alison and Simon. Much loved Grandma to James, Timothy, Alice, Oliver, Bridget, Joseph, Grace and Charlotte. A service is to be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday 5 April, at 2.00pm. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz, or messages mailed to the Gyde family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019