Cecil Leonard (Len):

RICE,Cecil Leonard (Len):Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn, died peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital aged 88, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved by Edwin and Lisa, Bruce and Kathrine, Colin and Christine, Suezanne and Ewan, Nick and Viv and Sam, Sarah and Luca, Keir and Simmonne and Logan and Bruno and Juniper,Erin, Gemma and Josh, Rebecca and Gordon, Georgina and Anahera. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Hopai for their care and support of dad over the years. Messages to the 'Rice Family' can be placed in Len's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Len's life will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Friday 22nd February 2019, at 12.30pm. Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2019

