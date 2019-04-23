BOWDEN,

Cecil Lionel (Cec):

Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Petone and Naenae. Peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Monday 22 April 2019, with his family at his side, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Fay. Loved father and father-in-law of Elaine & Francis, Maureen, Jan & Steve, and Cindy. Adored 'Pop-pop' of Sharon, Linette, Joanne, Daniel, Deon, Aleisha, Jessica and their partners. Great-Grandad of Liam, Connor, Jordan-Glen, Ruby, Dillan, Gemma, Lydia, Joseph, Nathan, Hannah, and Ashton. Great-Great-Grandfather of Liam, Olivia, Jayden, and Amelia. Very special friend of Sheila. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Cec's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Bowden Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

