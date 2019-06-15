SPEECHLY,
Catherine M (Rena):
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 2nd June 2019, in her 90th year. She will be sadly missed by her husband Brian and son Marcus, after 58 years of marriage. Our sincere and heartfelt thanks go to all the dedicated staff at Wesley Community Services, Access, Nurse Maude Home Help, Wellington Free Ambulance, Ngaio Medical Centre and Khandallah Pharmacy for their wonderful and compassionate attention over the last 4 years. At Rena's request a private cremation has been held.
She loved her cruise ship holidays. We have launched her from her favourite beach picnic spot, on an outgoing tide, at sunset.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019