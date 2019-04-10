CAMERON, Cath (Catherine)
Helen (nee Everson):
On 2 April 2019 suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Deeply loved wife and best friend of Chris Cameron, beloved mum of Ant Everson and Dalton Cameron. Devoted and loved Nana Cath to Ashton and Zane Everson. Loved sister of Ian, aunt for Mikayla, and daughter of Les and the late Janet Everson.
She was taken from us
too soon and will always
be in our hearts.
A service for Cath will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday, 13 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be left on Cath's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019