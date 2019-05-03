ADAMS,
Catherine Ruth (nee Scott):
Wife of the late Halson Philpott 1974 – 1984 and Cliffe Vaughan Adams 19.11.1988 – 14.11.2010. Thanks for those Golden Years. Sister of the late Mina. Auntie to the many nieces and nephews – The Neame Family – Geoffrey, Joanne, Raewyn, Sandra and Richard, their spouses and partners, and the beloved "Greats". Thanks to Donald Adams, Elizabeth Attwood, Sandra and Richard Neame, Blythe Adams and Robert Philpott, and the many friends who have given love and great support. Love to all my Bridge Buddies. As per Cath's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Communications to PO Box 940 Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 3, 2019