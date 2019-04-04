CAMERON, Cath
(Catherine Helen)
(nee Everson):
On 2 April 2019, suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Deeply loved wife and best friend of Chris Cameron, beloved mum of Ant Everson and Dalton Cameron. Devoted and loved Nana Cath to Ashton and Zane Everson. Loved sister of Ian, aunt of Mikayla, and daughter of Les and the late Janet Everson.
She was taken from us too soon and will always be
in our hearts.
Messages may be left on Cath's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com. Funeral details will follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019