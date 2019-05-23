ROBINSON, Caroline Amy:

Palmerston North Town Crier. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Clive. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jess and Dave Zimmerman. Loved Nancy to William. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Mary-Lou and Peter Cranshaw, Nathalie Brown and Paul Sinclair, Paddy-Ann and Rodney Pemberton, John and Vanessa Brown, and their families. Loved sister-in-law and aunty to all the Robinson family. Messages to the Robinson Family may be sent to 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Caroline's life, to be held at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Monday 27th May 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.



