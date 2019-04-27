VOLPICELLI,
Carolina (Carlotta):
Formerly of Island Bay. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on 23 April 2019, aged 81 years at Rotorua Hospital. Loving wife of the late Raffaele Volpicelli. Devoted mother of Giuseppe, Salvatore, and Maria Lui-Gina Owen. Loving mother-in-law of Derek Owen. Cherished Nonna by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Tittina (Italy) and Mattia.
Riposa In Pace
A Requiem Mass for Carlotta will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Tuesday, 30 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery. Vigil Prayers will be held in the Church on Monday, 29 April 2019, commencing at 7.00pm. Messages for "The family of Carlotta Volpicelli" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240.
Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019