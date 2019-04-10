PENTY,
Carole Ann (nee Goodwin):
Died peacefully on 8th April 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Robert (deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law. Loved mum & friend to all her children. Loved mother-in-law, Grandma and auntie. Loved friend to many.
Now enjoying her walks
along the beach with Robert
A funeral service to celebrate Carole's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday 12th April 2019 at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019