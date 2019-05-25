VOERMAN, Carla (Cornelia):
With deep sadness Carla Voerman died on 18 May 2019 peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Jan, mother of Michael, mother-in-law of Yvonna, and Oma of Sebastien and Anneke, she will be dearly missed. A private funeral was held on Thursday 23rd May. Our heartfelt thanks for all the condolence messages received from the Kapiti Village community and friends afar.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019