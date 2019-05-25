Carla VOERMAN

VOERMAN, Carla (Cornelia):
With deep sadness Carla Voerman died on 18 May 2019 peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Jan, mother of Michael, mother-in-law of Yvonna, and Oma of Sebastien and Anneke, she will be dearly missed. A private funeral was held on Thursday 23rd May. Our heartfelt thanks for all the condolence messages received from the Kapiti Village community and friends afar.
