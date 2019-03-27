Acknowledgement

van BEMMELEN,

Bryce Jacobus:

Jack, Edna, Paula, Samantha, Callum, Olivia and Jessika wish to thank everyone who sent messages, cards, flowers and provided food, and who attended the wonderful memorial send-off for Bryce, a very much loved son, brother and uncle who passed away on March 8. Our grateful thanks also go to the staff of Wellington Free Ambulance and the Emergency Department at Wellington Hospital for their loving care of Bryce. The kindness, love and support we have received during this time has been very much appreciated. Please accept this acknowledgement as our sincere 'thank you' from all of Bryce's family.



