Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce TAYLOR. View Sign



On April 11, 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 50 years. Loving husband of Angela and, father of Jordan and Brooke. Beloved son of Donald and Margery. Cherished brother and friend to many. Donations to Blood and Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the medical staff and all the others who helped on his journey. A service for Bryce will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10.30am followed by private cremation.







TAYLOR, Bryce Hargrave:On April 11, 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 50 years. Loving husband of Angela and, father of Jordan and Brooke. Beloved son of Donald and Margery. Cherished brother and friend to many. Donations to Blood and Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the medical staff and all the others who helped on his journey. A service for Bryce will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers