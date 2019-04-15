TAYLOR, Bryce Hargrave:
On April 11, 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 50 years. Loving husband of Angela and, father of Jordan and Brooke. Beloved son of Donald and Margery. Cherished brother and friend to many. Donations to Blood and Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the medical staff and all the others who helped on his journey. A service for Bryce will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2019