Of Tawa. On Thursday 23 May 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer, aged 84 years. His body has entered an eternal sleep, but his soul is now free. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Hazel (nee Warrington), loving father of Murray (dec.), Lynette and Bryan and father-in-law of Ross and Selena. Cherished brother of Gaynor Bussell. Loved grandfather of Rebekah, Jonathan, Gabrielle, Sarah, Emma and Sam. Loving partner of Pamela Wynne-Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Bryan will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 31 May 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.

THOMSON, Bryan Robert:Of Tawa. On Thursday 23 May 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer, aged 84 years. His body has entered an eternal sleep, but his soul is now free. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Hazel (nee Warrington), loving father of Murray (dec.), Lynette and Bryan and father-in-law of Ross and Selena. Cherished brother of Gaynor Bussell. Loved grandfather of Rebekah, Jonathan, Gabrielle, Sarah, Emma and Sam. Loving partner of Pamela Wynne-Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Bryan will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 31 May 2019, commencing at 1.00pm."The time has come, the Walrus said. To talk of many things." – Lewis Carroll Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019

