SKEET,
Bruce Colin (Skeety):
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on 6th May 2019, aged 73, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Loved father and father-in-law of Matthew and Jodene; Gemma and Andy. Loved Grumps of Maddi, Jett, Poppy and Maggie. Very close friend to Jenny and Jackie.
"Friend to many
and legend to all"
A celebration of Skeety's life will be held at St Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Friday 10th May 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019