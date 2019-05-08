WARBURTON, Brian:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of June, and father to Mark and Lynne. Loved grandfather to James and Grace. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or the Community Dialysis Unit at Margaret Stewart House (no cheques) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Brian will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Discovery Drive (entrance to Whitby Shopping Centre), on Friday, 10 May 2019, commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019