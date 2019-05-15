Brian MUIR

  • "Hey Teresa sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Condolences..."
  • "To Barbara, Teresa, Lorraine, Caryn and families. I was..."
    - Bruce Ivamy
  • "I'm sure this is Mr Muir the soccer coach I had in Picton..."
    - Stephen Mackle
  • "A lovely man - always with a smile, & happy holding hands..."
    - Christine Vaughan-Dawkes
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

MUIR, Brian William:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital on Friday 10 May 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in-law of Teresa, Lorraine & Terry, and Caryn & Noddy. Loved Grandfather of his 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. As per the families request, a private service for Brian has been held. Messages to Apartment 5, Sevenoaks Retirement Village, 1 Lodge Drive, Paraparaumu.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019
