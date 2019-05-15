MUIR, Brian William:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital on Friday 10 May 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in-law of Teresa, Lorraine & Terry, and Caryn & Noddy. Loved Grandfather of his 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. As per the families request, a private service for Brian has been held. Messages to Apartment 5, Sevenoaks Retirement Village, 1 Lodge Drive, Paraparaumu.
