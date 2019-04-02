HOGAN, Brian Francis:
Of Marton, formerly Wellington. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Saturday 30 March 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved partner of Dawn Johnson, much loved son of the late Gerald and Norma, and a cherished Dad, grandfather and friend.
"Will be sadly missed."
Messages to the Hogan family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Saturday 6 April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019