HALTON, Brian (Prof.):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 23 February 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Debra, Paul & Sandra, and loved grandad of Rebecca, Samuel and Carla. The family would like to thank Doctor Richard Hornabrook and the staff of Wakefield Heart Centre. Messages to the "Halton family" may be left in Brian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. The Service for Brian will be held at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington, on Thursday, 28 February 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019