Brian Ernest George:

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday 14th March 2019. Much loved husband of the late Marion, loved and adored Dad & great mate of Matt, Eliot and Phil, and father-in-law to Amanda, Helen & Kember. Treasured Grandad to Maddie, Harry, Cleo, Lucia, Thea, Singha & Tui. Deeply loved from afar by his family in the UK.

This humble, affectionate and social gentleman touched many lives and is now reunited with his

precious Marion.

In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated, C/- PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Brian will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, March 21, at 10.00am.







Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019

