HARLAND, Brett Edie:
Brett passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31 March 2019, aged 63 years. Adored husband of Maxine, and much loved father of David and Rachel, and Simon. Precious grandfather to Fern. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of St John of God. Messages to the "Harland Family" may be left in Brett's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The Wellington Multiple Sclerosis Society of NZ, PO Box 15024, Wellington 6243, or may be left at the service. A service for Brett will be held at The Johnsonville Rugby Club, 80 Helston Road, Paparangi, Wellington, on Friday, 5th April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019