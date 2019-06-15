RYAN, Brenda Evelyn:
Passed away peacefully at Stokeswood Rest home, Stokes Valley on June 13, 2019; aged 92 years. Wife of the late Kevin; mother of Paula, Jennifer & John, Michelle & Derek, and Gerrard & Ann. A grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff of Stokeswood for their kindness. A service for Brenda will be held in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Fergusson Drive and Palmer Crescent, Upper Hutt, on Monday, June 17, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. Messages and tributes may be posted to the "Ryan Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from June 15 to June 17, 2019