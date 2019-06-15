NEVILLE,
Brenda Frances (nee Body):
On June 9, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Mike. Loved Mum and mum-in-law of Dean and Leeanne; and Michael. Loved Nana Brenda of Kelly and Seán; and Andrew. G Nan of her adored great-grandsons Finn and Kit. Special thanks to all the staff of the Coronary Care Unit for your amazing care of Brenda over many years. A private cremation has been held. All messages to "The Neville Family", c/- PO Box 30-172, Lower Hutt 5040.
