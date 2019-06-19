CARRAN, Brenda Mary:
Peacefully on Sunday, 16 June 2019, in her 87th year, at her home at Te Hopai. Beloved wife of the late Bruce, dearly loved mother of Esther, Roo, Angela and Matthew. Loved mother-in-law of Mike. Adored Ganna of Rebekah, Daniel, Gabrielle, Jessica, Luke, Sophie, Elliott and Mitchell. Treasured Great-Ganna of Isabelle, Sam and Liam.
Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come – Prov 31:25
Messages to the family may be left in Brenda's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- Carran Family, PO Box 1604, Palmerston North, 4440. A service to celebrate the life of Brenda will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 20 June 2019 at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019